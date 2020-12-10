Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Dec, 2020

Christmas Flower Show sees slight increase in entries

Johnny Bugeja

By Matthew Ramirez
10th December 2020

The annual Gibraltar Horticultural Society Christmas Flower Show was judged yesterday with this year’s 52 entries seeing a slight increase when compared to last year’s exhibition.

Judged anonymously, the competition is split into six separate classes, with an award also being given for the overall best in show piece.

“I am very partial to the use of natural materials and also things that are local to Gibraltar,” said 31-year-old judge Shawna Jones.

Ms Jones is an Education Officer at the Botanical Gardens and also told the Chronicle she has enjoyed seeing entries which have even used birds of paradise and grasses that grow in the botanical gardens.

She noted how some entrants had collected plants locally, preferring that to those who purchased their flowers from a shop.

Wreath and/or Swag, Dining Table Centrepiece, Side Table Arrangement, Decorated Candlestick, Inspired Seasonal Decoration and Youth Christmas Entry make up the six classifications.

Regarding the youth classification, this season’s edition saw two entries under the age of 12 and builds on the youth workshops which have been provided by the Gibraltar Horticultural Society.

“It was very difficult to pick one stand out, there is lots and lots of wonderful entries so it is very hard to choose just one,” Ms Jones said.

“The overall best in particular had a very good mix of natural materials and variations in colour and shapes as well as different things that are specific to Christmas but also particular to our area.”

“I feel very lucky to have been chosen to do this, it is fun to be able to see people’s creative side and how they like to express their Christmas spirit.”

Entry into the competition is free with the winners of each classification set to be announced later today at 6pm.

