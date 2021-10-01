Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 1st Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Christmas meats ‘under threat amid shortage of butchers’

Gareth Fuller

By Press Association
1st October 2021

By Benjamin Cooper, PA

The Government is “continuing to work closely” with the pig industry amid a reported shortage of butchers which could impact food supplies over Christmas.

Ministers are considering plans to ease visa restrictions for up to 1,000 foreign butchers, according to The Times.

A spokesman for the Department For Environment, Food and Rural Affairs told the PA news agency it was aware of labour shortages.

“We understand the importance of seasonal labour and we are aware of the challenges that the pig industry has faced in recent months because of the Covid-19 pandemic and labour shortages, and Defra has been working closely with the pig and processing sectors during this time,” he said.

“We are keeping the market under close review and continuing to work closely with the sector to explore options to address the pressures industry is currently facing.”

The Times reported the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) said the industry is short about 15,000 workers, with has forced its members to just focus on keeping supermarkets stocked with basic cuts of meat.

A BMPA spokesperson was quoted as saying: “We really should have been producing Christmas food from about June or July onwards this year and so far we haven’t, so there’ll be shortages of party foods and things like pigs in blankets. Anything that is labour-intensive work could see shortages.”

The newspaper said Home Secretary Priti Patel has resisted the move to recruit foreign butchers.

A Home Office spokesperson told PA: “We are closely monitoring labour supply and working with sector leaders to understand how we can best ease particular pinch points. Similar challenges are being faced by other countries around the world.

“We want to see employers make long-term investments in the UK domestic workforce instead of relying on labour from abroad. Our Plan for Jobs is helping people across the country retrain, build new skills and get back into work.

“The Government encourages all sectors to make employment more attractive to UK domestic workers through offering training, careers options wage increases and investment.”

The UK economy has been disrupted by several factors that have been bubbling away for months, including labour shortages, new immigration rules affecting HGV drivers and the lingering effects of the pandemic.

Most Read

Local News

RGP investigates data breach involving contact details of hundreds of officers

Thu 30th Sep, 2021

Features

Robus team ready for ‘five times’ Med Steps challenge

Thu 30th Sep, 2021

Local News

UK officials play down reports of incident at sea, UK to protest incursion

Mon 27th Sep, 2021

Local News

Blood, sweat and cold beers as double-amputee Royal Marine completes epic run to the Rock

Thu 23rd Sep, 2021

Local News

Eastern Airways to stop Gib flights for winter

Tue 28th Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Most Europeans to need passport to enter UK as national ID cards no longer valid

1st October 2021

UK/Spain News
Safe for people to receive flu and Covid vaccines at the same time – study

1st October 2021

UK/Spain News
Runner, 52, overcomes suicidal thoughts to tackle 21 ultramarathons in a row

1st October 2021

UK/Spain News
Under 18s no longer able to get Botox for cosmetic reasons in England

1st October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021