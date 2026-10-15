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Thu 15th Oct, 2026

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Local News

‘Christmas on Strings’ returns for third year

By Chronicle Staff
15th October 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services will stage ‘Christmas on Strings’ for a third year with two candlelit performances at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in December.

The concerts will take place on Monday, December 14, and Tuesday, December 15, starting at 7pm.

A string quartet will perform Christmas classics and popular favourites, with musical arrangements by Miguel Monge.

The programme will also feature Nathan Payas and soloists from the Gibraltar Youth Choir.

Tickets cost £15 and will go on sale on Monday, October 19, through www.buytickets.gi.

The ticket price includes a glass of mulled wine and mince pies.

For further information, contact the GCS Events Department at info@culture.gov.gi or on 20067236.

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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