Cifuentes signs for St Joseph as their new team manager

Following the surprise departure of St Joseph’s head coach Adam Paz to Antequera, the club has announced the arrival of its new first team manager.

Alberto Cifuentes was this week confirmed to have agreed to become the new First Team Manager, “marking an important milestone in the club’s continued evolution both on and off the pitch.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the club said: “Cifuentes brings with him a rich football background spanning over two decades. After an accomplished playing career across Spain and abroad, he transitioned seamlessly into coaching, quickly establishing a reputation for his tactical intelligence, detailed preparation, and modern, possession-oriented approach to the game.”

St Joseph’s Chairman, Mike Garlick, said: “We are delighted to welcome Alberto to St Joseph’s FC. His professionalism, experience, and vision for the team mirror the ambitions of the club.

“We look forward to working together to build on recent progress and push towards a successful future.”

The club noted that “the 46-year-old began his coaching career in 2021 when he took over at the helm of Cádiz CF B, a role that he held for three years before moving on to CF Villanovense.

“Taking over at UD Melilla during the summer, he departed the club at the end of October and arrives on The Rock excited by the challenge that stands before him here.”

“I am joining one of the most important clubs in Gibraltar,” Cifuentes said. “This is an exciting challenge at a successful club who are looking to continue their growth and development.

“I call upon the supporters to get behind the team, because your backing will be vital, and to the players I ask them to continue giving their all.

“Above all, I ask that you let me be one of you.”

Cifuentes’ most recent record is, however, in steep contrast to that of the club he joins, the latter riding high in the Gibraltar League and looking favourites to once again secure a place in UEFA competitions.

Under Cifuentes, UD Melilla managed only two wins, three draws, and three defeats in the league this season. His departure came after an urgent meeting of the club’s executive, with Melilla sitting in 12th position with just nine points and having suffered an early elimination in the Copa Federación. He was dismissed on October 27, 2025, following a 3–2 loss to Atlético Antoniano.

Cifuentes took charge of UD Melilla at the start of the 2025/26 season on a contract running until the end of the campaign.

Having struggled to find consistency—often conceding multiple goals per game—combined with poor early-season results in Group IV of the Segunda Federación, Melilla media outlets report that the board, led by president Luis Manuel Rincón, held an urgent meeting after the Antoniano defeat and decided to terminate his contract.

His arrival at St Joseph’s comes at a time when the Gibraltar club sit top of the table, having dropped just five points from their first twelve matches, including a draw with closest rivals Lincoln Red Imps.

The Blues, however, remain under pressure, with Lincoln slowly closing the gap as they move closer to matching St Joseph’s in games played. Lincoln have dropped only two points—the draw with St Joseph—in their nine matches so far.

His appointment also follows the unexpected departure of Adam Paz, who guided St Joseph’s through some of their best seasons since joining UEFA. Having narrowly missed out on the title and Champions League football, St Joseph’s bounced back with a determined run that has again placed them in a tight title race. Paz’s move to Antequera, a club closely linked to St Joseph’s current owner Mike Garlick, has raised eyebrows, particularly as the club approaches a crucial period between the upcoming festive break and their Rock Cup tie against Lincoln Red Imps—both key moments in keeping their European aspirations alive.

Cifuentes will have little time to adapt to the Gibraltar League if the club is to maintain its current momentum.