Citizens’ Advice Bureau launches digital help initiative

The Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau (GCAB) has highlighted the importance of “digital confidence” and has launched an initiative to support people learning vital online skills.

The bureau has introduced an additional phone line manned by computer literate volunteers every morning from 9am to 12pm from today.

Alternatively people can call 20044881 to arrange an appointment or contact the bureau by email at info@cab.gi

“Mastering the skills to access information via the internet is a vital part of everyday living,” GCAB said in a statement.

“This is now more relevant than ever before due to the current coronavirus pandemic.”

“It is therefore increasingly important for people to have digital access and have the skills and confidence needed to live an included and independent life.”

“This will enable them to keep in contact with loved ones, shop online, check information, carry out online banking and pursue hobbies.”

“People not using the internet might find it increasingly difficult to engage with public services and the community and may miss out on opportunities that offer to improve their lives going forward.”

“There are ways you can get help and advice to help you become more experienced with technology and develop new skills that will benefit you with new products and services.”

GCAB said it has a bank of volunteers willing to engage, support and encourage people to develop their digital skills and gain confidence.

Additionally anyone needing help in downloading or filling in any form, or guidance with letter writing, can seek advice and assistance via the bureau’s telephone and online services.