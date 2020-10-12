Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Citizens’ Advice Bureau launches digital help initiative

By Chronicle Staff
12th October 2020

The Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau (GCAB) has highlighted the importance of “digital confidence” and has launched an initiative to support people learning vital online skills.

The bureau has introduced an additional phone line manned by computer literate volunteers every morning from 9am to 12pm from today.

Alternatively people can call 20044881 to arrange an appointment or contact the bureau by email at info@cab.gi

“Mastering the skills to access information via the internet is a vital part of everyday living,” GCAB said in a statement.

“This is now more relevant than ever before due to the current coronavirus pandemic.”

“It is therefore increasingly important for people to have digital access and have the skills and confidence needed to live an included and independent life.”

“This will enable them to keep in contact with loved ones, shop online, check information, carry out online banking and pursue hobbies.”

“People not using the internet might find it increasingly difficult to engage with public services and the community and may miss out on opportunities that offer to improve their lives going forward.”

“There are ways you can get help and advice to help you become more experienced with technology and develop new skills that will benefit you with new products and services.”

GCAB said it has a bank of volunteers willing to engage, support and encourage people to develop their digital skills and gain confidence.

Additionally anyone needing help in downloading or filling in any form, or guidance with letter writing, can seek advice and assistance via the bureau’s telephone and online services.

Most Read

Local News

‘Something most profound has changed’ with Brexit, Attorney General says

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gib registers highest overnight spike in Covid-19 cases

Fri 9th Oct, 2020

Local News

Two injured after Gibraltar-registered boat runs aground on rocks during Guardia Civil chase in BGTW

Mon 5th Oct, 2020

Local News

Turkish authorities find cocaine on ship searched and released in Gibraltar

Thu 1st Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Wishful Thinking?

10th October 2020

Features
Cyclists raise mental health awareness with ‘round the world’ charity ride

10th October 2020

Features
University lecture addresses tacit knowledge

10th October 2020

Features
Installation of Reverend Canon Ian Tarrant as Dean of Holy Trinity Cathedral set for next Tuesday

10th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020