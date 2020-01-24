Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Climate change threat to planet tops verbose World Economic Forum’s 2020 agenda – but goes nowhere

REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

By Peter Schirmer
24th January 2020

Predictably, this year’s annual Davos gabfest – to which the great, the good and the not-so-good of the world’s politicians, economists, financiers and business leaders jet in for four days of talks and junketing – focused its main theme on climate change and its threat to the planet. And, as in previous years, the World...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

‘Island Mode’ leaves Gibraltar prone to power cuts

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Local News

Parliament clashes over housing ‘glut’

Thu 23rd Jan, 2020

Local News

Local businesses will pay 12% Brexit levy, GFSC announces

Wed 22nd Jan, 2020

Local News

Tobacco smugglers ram Customs boat in dramatic night-time chase

Wed 22nd Jan, 2020

Local News

Parental alienation consultation process underway by the Minister for Justice and Equality

Thu 23rd Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Hard fight in second round for top seeds

24th January 2020

Local News
Emotional opening marks ‘dream come true’ for Clubhouse

23rd January 2020

Local News
Sir Bob Neill re-elected as chairman of Gibraltar group in Commons

23rd January 2020

Local News
Fireside chat questions gender stereotypes in traditional fairy tales

23rd January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020