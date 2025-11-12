Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Clinical Serbia outclass battling Gibraltar in European qualifier opener

By Stephen Ignacio
12th November 2025

Serbia U19 4–0 Gibraltar U19

Gibraltar’s U19 national team began their UEFA European Championship qualifying campaign with a 4–0 defeat to Serbia in Croatia this afternoon. Despite the scoreline, the young Gibraltarians put in a determined and disciplined performance against technically superior opposition.

Serbia made their intentions clear from the start, opening the scoring in the 9th minute when Srđan Borovina finished from close range after a smart assist from Bogdan Kostić. The pressure continued, and Gibraltar goalkeeper Andrew Recagno was kept busy throughout the first half with several key saves.

Serbia doubled their advantage on 29 minutes through Uroš Djorđević, who converted after neat link-up play with Makević. A third goal arrived before half-time as Borovina struck again in the 38th minute, this time assisted by Ranković, giving Serbia a commanding 3–0 lead at the break.

Gibraltar came out stronger in the second half, tightening their defensive lines and creating a few attacking moments of their own. Ostheider and Fortunato both registered efforts on goal, while Recagno continued to impress between the posts.

However, Serbia added a fourth in the 74th minute when Aleksa Damjanović latched onto a Djorđević assist to seal the victory. Despite the setback, Gibraltar continued to show character, pressing forward until the final whistle and forcing a late save from Serbian keeper Draškić.

The match featured several yellow cards as the contest grew physical, with Gibraltar’s Rowbottom, Montovio, Schofield, and Ramirez all cautioned.

While the result went against them, Gibraltar’s players earned credit for their resilience, work rate, and moments of composure under pressure. They now turn their focus to their next group match against hosts Croatia, aiming to build on today’s experience and continue their development at this level.

Final score: Serbia U19 4–0 Gibraltar U19
Goals: Borovina (9’, 38’), Djorđević (29’), Damjanović (74’)

Most Read

Local News

Local youths set to run and box for charity across the Strait

Tue 11th Nov, 2025

Local News

Villa Vieja Revisited: Gibraltar’s True Origins May Lie Elsewhere

Mon 10th Nov, 2025

Brexit

Brexit was ‘the mother of all divorces’ in an age of break-up

Tue 11th Nov, 2025

Local News

Paula Latin appointed new GBC chief executive

Tue 11th Nov, 2025

Local News

Mini Urban Forest set to launch at Landport

Mon 10th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Kim Baglietto wins Half Marathon in Cadiz (female category) finishing 41st from 1901 runners finishing

10th November 2025

Sports
Magpies save themselves from being thrown out of the league

7th November 2025

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps keep their qualification dreams alive with draw against Rijeka

6th November 2025

Sports
U19 squad for European Championship qualifiers announced alongside senior and U21s

5th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025