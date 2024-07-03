Clinton says public finances in ‘dangerous tailspin’, proposes roadmap for recovery
GSD MP Roy Clinton set out a 10-point roadmap to get Gibraltar’s public finances “back into shape”, in a Budget address in which he criticised the Gibraltar Government’s “dishonest” estimates and said Gibraltar was in a “dangerous financial tailspin”. In a detailed analysis of the Budget numbers, Mr Clinton said the Government was seeking to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here