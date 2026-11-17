The Gibraltar Youth Service and its Careers Fair partners will host a Careers Fair on Thursday, November 19, from 4pm to 8pm at the MUGA, Bayside Sports Complex.

Entry is free and the event is open to everyone, including students, jobseekers and people considering a change of career.

The fair will feature 29 industries across 85 stalls, covering sectors including automotive, essential services, healthcare, maritime, green careers, art and design.

Visitors will be able to speak to employers and industry representatives, ask questions about different career paths and learn more about the skills employers value.

The event will also provide information on education, training and employment opportunities.

The Gibraltar Youth Service thanked its partners at No. 6 Convent Place, the Department of Education, the Department of Personnel and Development, the Department of Employment, the Gibraltar Health Authority and the CIPD Gibraltar Branch, as well as Industry Liaison Leads and participating employers, industry associations and organisations.

A digital event map showing every stall and exhibitor is available on the Careers Fair website and can also be accessed through the QR code on the event poster.

Updates are available through careers.gi on Facebook and Instagram.