A youth monitor with The Nautilus Project, Mikey Rugeroni, has presented the charity’s conservation work to members of the Laudato Si’ Movement in Hastings, highlighting Gibraltar’s environmental challenges and marine conservation efforts.

Mr Rugeroni, who is studying Geography at Reading, spoke about the charity’s work conserving and monitoring Gibraltar’s coastline, raising environmental awareness among young people and encouraging community involvement in protecting the marine environment.

The event was organised by Laudato Si’ Movement members Emily Norton and Jane Ripley and provided an opportunity to place the charity’s work in Gibraltar within a wider environmental context.

The presentation was followed by a question-and-answer session covering local ecology, The Nautilus Project’s seagrass project and how some of its initiatives could be adapted to benefit communities in Hastings.

Attendees also heard about the marine environment surrounding Gibraltar and the charity’s wider activities.

The Nautilus Project thanked the Laudato Si’ Movement for the invitation and support, and Mr Rugeroni for representing the charity during the event.