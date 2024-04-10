Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

CM optimistic UK/EU treaty in ‘territory for delivery’

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Gabriella Peralta
10th April 2024

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has said a top-level meeting in Brussels on Friday could see negotiations over an UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar move “firmly into the territory for delivery”, adding he is “optimistic” it will “very positively advance matters”.

This comes amid speculation reported by The Times that negotiators are on the brink of agreeing a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar.

Friday’s meeting will see Mr Picardo continue discussions with UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron, the Spanish Foreign Secretary Jose Manuel Albares and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, who is leading the negotiation for the EU.

“It will be the highest level, multilateral negotiation ever attended by any Chief Minister of Gibraltar and it reflects the variable geometry which has characterised such discussions ever since they commenced,” a statement from No6 Convent Place said.

Mr Picardo will be accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, the Attorney General Michael Llamas and Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez.

The meeting on Friday will centre on the continuing negotiations to secure Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union and Spain, and follows 18 formal negotiating rounds so far.

“I look forward to engaging on treaty issues with the different parties later this week,” Mr Picardo said.

“Gibraltar remains fully committed to secure a safe treaty which will govern our future relationship with the EU.”

“If the deal on offer is not safe, then I will clearly not bring it back, but I am confident that we may be able to agree a positive and constructive way forward.”

“I am optimistic that the meeting on Friday will very positively advance matters and move us firmly into the territory for delivery of this treaty.”

“I know this will be very good news for people in Gibraltar and the whole region around as, as well as for the wider UK family, Spain and even the EU.”

Ahead of the Friday’s meeting Mr Sefcovic described how negotiations over Gibraltar are sensitive and “technically extremely demanding”.

But, he said, negotiations have had a “constructive atmosphere”.

“The teams are working extremely well together,” Mr Sefcovic told reporters during a press briefing.

“As you know, we are negotiating as the EU with the UK. But of course we are in very close contacts with our Spanish colleagues.”

“And I can tell you that the negotiations are in full swing.”

“And because we are now in the process of, as you rightly pointed out, having quite a few rounds of negotiations on the on the technical level, I believe that we should now proceed with, I would say, assessment of the progress on the political level.”

“And we are looking for the best way and the best date to organising.”

“And I believe that we will have such a political assessment in a short period of time.”

