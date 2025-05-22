Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd May, 2025

Local News

Collectify wins Young Enterprise Gibraltar 2025

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
22nd May 2025

Collectify have won the Young Enterprise Gibraltar 2025 company programme, a competition that aims to foster entrepreneurial and business skills among youngsters.

The winning team was announced at an award ceremony and presentation night in Central Hall on Wednesday evening.

The team was picked from the final 10 companies and also scooped two other prizes; Digital and Social Media Impact Award and Sales and Financial Management Award.

Collectify are trying to educate through fun by creating collectible cards with each pack featuring eight cards centred around local food, locations, organisations, and people.

Their product also aims to bridge a gap between older and younger generations; bringing them together with a common interest, Gibraltar.

Speaking minutes after the winning announcement, Managing director Celine Cruz told the Chronicle: “We've worked so hard for this. It means everything to us, the hard work, the dedication we put into it, it just feels amazing.”

The team will now represent Gibraltar in the UK Young Enterprise finals.

“I'm really excited for that experience. It's something that I knew I wanted to go to from the start, because this experience has really developed me as a person, and we've grown stronger as a team, too,” she said.

“So I think going to UK will make it even stronger.”

Full coverage in coming days.

