Gibraltar passport applications to move online this winter

Applications for Gibraltar variant British passports are expected to move online from November under a new digital service aimed at replacing the existing paper-based process.

The Department of Immigration and Home Affairs said the new system was scheduled to launch in November 2026, although the date remained subject to final confirmation.

Applicants will access the service through the Government of Gibraltar website, which will link to the established online system operated by His Majesty’s Passport Office.

The change forms part of a wider UK programme to modernise passport services across the Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories, with Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man also moving to the new system.

Under the new arrangements, applicants will be able to complete their applications online, provide the required information and supporting documentation, submit a digital photograph and pay the relevant fee electronically.

They will also be able to track the progress of their application and receive notification when their passport is ready for collection or has been dispatched.

The online service will become the standard method for Gibraltar residents applying for a Gibraltar variant British passport.

The Government said the new process was intended to reduce reliance on paper forms and manual data entry while providing a more structured and secure application system.

Support will be available for people who need assistance using the online service.

The Department of Immigration and Home Affairs said further details on those arrangements, including how applicants can obtain help, would be published ahead of the launch.

It will also work with other Government services to provide assistance to people who may have difficulty accessing or completing the online application.

There is no need for applicants to take any action at present and the existing passport application process will remain in place until the new system is launched.

Further information will be issued as preparations continue.