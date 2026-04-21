Commonwealth War Graves Commission extends volunteer programme to Gibraltar

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission is extending its Eyes On Hands On volunteer programme to Gibraltar and is recruiting volunteers to take part.

The programme enables volunteers with an interest in the Commission’s work to act as its eyes in their local area by feeding back information about the condition of war graves.

Volunteers will need to be able to visit local war grave sites on the Rock to conduct inspections, take photographs, report their findings and tidy or weed around headstones.

The Commission said the information gathered would help ensure its resources are directed to headstones that need attention.

More information is available through the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Volunteer with Us page https://www.cwgc.org/our-work/volunteer/volunteering-in-the-united-kingdom/