Fri 7th Nov, 2025

Community collaboration produces handcrafted poppy displays for Remembrance Day

By Chronicle Staff
7th November 2025

The Government of Gibraltar has recognised the collaborative effort between Elderly Residential Services, the Royal Gibraltar Post Office, the Royal British Legion and members of the community, which has resulted in a series of handcrafted displays across Gibraltar to mark Remembrance Day 2025.

The initiative follows the success of the Dementia Awareness “Post Box Toppers” campaign in recent years. The Director of Postal Services, Peter Linares, invited the ERS Dementia Coordinator, Karen Truman, to lead a similar project for Remembrance Day.

Since February, the Activities Team at Mount Alvernia has worked with ERS residents to produce a display featuring over 3,000 hand-crafted woollen poppies. The installation decorates the façade of the Main Street Post Office and serves as a visible reminder of remembrance and community spirit.

In addition, a group of crochet enthusiasts led by Kim Gravett, a long-standing member of the Royal British Legion, created more than 20 post box toppers featuring over 1,000 handmade poppies. The toppers aim to raise awareness of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, which supports veterans and their families.

The project brought together contributors of all ages, from 12-year-old Sophie Erica Pitto to 87-year-old Joan Waterworth, reflecting strong intergenerational participation.

The Director of Postal Services, Peter Linares, said: “Sincere thanks to everyone involved in this initiative. It is an excellent example of different departments and members of the community working together to deliver a project that offers both artistic and social value. Special thanks to the ERS residents for their creativity and dedication. Their work has been warmly received by both locals and visitors, and stands as a symbolic gesture acknowledging the courage and sacrifices made by those who served in times of conflict.”

The Acting Director General of the Gibraltar Health Authority, Lysandra Debono, said: “This initiative beautifully reflects the spirit of remembrance and the compassion of our community. The dedication shown by our ERS residents and staff is truly inspiring, demonstrating how creativity and collaboration can unite generations in a shared act of respect and gratitude.”

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

