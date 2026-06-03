Complainant in trial of former teacher faced ‘Groundhog day’ of sexual abuse, court hears
A man who claims he was sexually abused as a young teenager by a former teacher and Scout leader described how his life became a “Groundhog day” of “almost daily” sexual encounters. The man, known as Mr A, was describing the alleged sexual activity during a police interview that was played to jurors in the...
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