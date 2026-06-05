Complainant now sees former friend accused of child sexual offences as ‘a monster’
A former teacher and Scout leader accused of sexual offences against children was described as “a monster” by a man he allegedly sent sexualised messages to as a teenager. The man, known only as Mr X, was giving live evidence in the fourth day of the trial of Clayton Busto, 43, who denies 19 charges of sexual offences against children involving four...
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