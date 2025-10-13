Complainant trusted police officer accused of attempted rape, court hears
The complainant in a Supreme Court trial told jurors on Monday that she “trusted” the police officer who allegedly attempted to rape her during a night shift at New Mole House Police Station. Police Sergeant Elliot Brooke, 33, faces three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape. Mr Brooke strongly denies all...
