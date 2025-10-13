Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Complainant trusted police officer accused of attempted rape, court hears

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Ramagge
13th October 2025

The complainant in a Supreme Court trial told jurors on Monday that she “trusted” the police officer who allegedly attempted to rape her during a night shift at New Mole House Police Station. Police Sergeant Elliot Brooke, 33, faces three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape. Mr Brooke strongly denies all...

Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Local News

Convent announces death of Admiral of the Fleet Sir Benjamin Bathurst, the Governor’s father

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Local News

Local News

New residency applications for UK and EEA nationals temporarily suspended

Tue 7th Oct, 2025

Brexit

EU begins phased roll-out of new digital border system 

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


