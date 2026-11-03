Complimentary screening of David Attenborough Ocean documentary in Gib

The Nautilus Project and Our Planet Orca will host a complimentary screening of Ocean with David Attenborough at the Charles Hunt Room in the John Mackintosh Hall on November 27.

“The documentary presents a compelling exploration of the ocean as the planet’s primary support system and humanity’s greatest ally in the fight against climate catastrophe. Through breathtaking cinematography and powerful storytelling, the film highlights the extraordinary importance of marine ecosystems and the urgent need to protect them,” said a statement from TNP.

Reflecting on his lifetime observing the natural world, Sir David Attenborough says: “After living for nearly a hundred years on this planet, I now understand that the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea.”

The film also focuses on the capacity of marine ecosystems to recover when effective protection measures are in place.

“While the film acknowledges the alarming decline in marine life over the past century, it also delivers a powerful message of hope. Attenborough emphasises that all is not lost, highlighting the ocean’s remarkable capacity for recovery. With effective protection and collective action, marine ecosystems can rebound far faster than previously imagined,” said TNP.

The Nautilus Project said the screening, being organised alongside Our Planet Orca, aimed to raise awareness of the ocean’s role in sustaining life and encourage greater appreciation and responsibility towards marine conservation.

The event will bring together members of the community, environmental advocates and supporters.

Seating is limited and places can be reserved by contacting melanie@thenautilusproject.co.