Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Nov, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Complimentary screening of David Attenborough Ocean documentary in Gib

By Chronicle Staff
3rd November 2026

The Nautilus Project and Our Planet Orca will host a complimentary screening of Ocean with David Attenborough at the Charles Hunt Room in the John Mackintosh Hall on November 27.

“The documentary presents a compelling exploration of the ocean as the planet’s primary support system and humanity’s greatest ally in the fight against climate catastrophe. Through breathtaking cinematography and powerful storytelling, the film highlights the extraordinary importance of marine ecosystems and the urgent need to protect them,” said a statement from TNP.

Reflecting on his lifetime observing the natural world, Sir David Attenborough says: “After living for nearly a hundred years on this planet, I now understand that the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea.”

The film also focuses on the capacity of marine ecosystems to recover when effective protection measures are in place.

“While the film acknowledges the alarming decline in marine life over the past century, it also delivers a powerful message of hope. Attenborough emphasises that all is not lost, highlighting the ocean’s remarkable capacity for recovery. With effective protection and collective action, marine ecosystems can rebound far faster than previously imagined,” said TNP.

The Nautilus Project said the screening, being organised alongside Our Planet Orca, aimed to raise awareness of the ocean’s role in sustaining life and encourage greater appreciation and responsibility towards marine conservation.

The event will bring together members of the community, environmental advocates and supporters.

Seating is limited and places can be reserved by contacting melanie@thenautilusproject.co.

Most Read

Local News

British national convicted under Terrorism Act banned from Gib

Sun 1st Nov, 2026

Local News

Nautilus Project opposes data centre plan over impact on Bay

Mon 2nd Nov, 2026

Brexit

Brexit ‘a massive fraud’, Picardo says as he backs Burnham

Sun 1st Nov, 2026

Local News

Govt clarifies Harbour Views parking losses ahead of reclamation works

Mon 2nd Nov, 2026

Local News

Govt awards £419,000 in contracts for Gibraltar's beaches in 2026

Mon 2nd Nov, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd November 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Registration opens for MedSteps 5 Challenge 2027

3rd November 2026

Local News
Online registration launched for food delivery drivers

3rd November 2026

Local News
Three festive music events announced for Ince’s Hall

3rd November 2026

Local News
Gib receives tourism environmental award

3rd November 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026