Gib receives tourism environmental award

Gibraltar has received an environmental tourism award at the World For Travel Influence Dinner in recognition of its work on destination stewardship.

The award acknowledged Gibraltar’s work with Animondial and its efforts to address the environmental impact of tourism.

It was presented by Frederic Vanhoutte, Founder of A World For Travel, and Anita Mendiratta, Special Advisor to the UN Tourism Secretary-General.

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, accepted the award on behalf of the Ministry for Tourism and the Ministry for the Environment.

Mr Santos said: “We are in the early stages of this project which we hope will present many learnings and opportunities for an environmentally sound growth and enrichment in Gibraltar. To be acknowledged as we embark on this project, points to the fact that we are asking the right questions no matter how difficult, to set a steady path forward.”

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, said: “The unprecedented work that we are doing on our visitor sites and the Gibraltar experience is clearly having results and being noticed. Gibraltar must be rightly proud of this. The combined efforts of the two Ministries shows how we can work successfully in improving our sites and marketing our country. I am really pleased by this award.”