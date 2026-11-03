Online registration launched for food delivery drivers

A new online registration platform has been launched for food delivery drivers, who must now apply for a Delivery Driver Card as part of new rules governing the sector.

The Delivery Driver Registration platform allows drivers to create an account, submit an application and upload supporting documents online.

Applications will then be checked by Customer Care Hub staff, with successful applicants informed when their card is ready for collection from the Customer Care Hub at 323 Main Street.

The system forms part of the regulatory framework first announced last year and is underpinned by the Food Delivery Service Act 2025 and the Food Delivery Service Regulations 2026.

Every application will be checked against Department of Employment records.

No Delivery Driver Card will be issued unless the driver is properly registered with the Department of Employment, and the company named in the application must match the company with which the driver is registered.

The Gibraltar Government has urged drivers and food delivery businesses to ensure employment details are correctly registered before an application is submitted.

“This is a central purpose of the framework: to ensure that everyone delivering food in Gibraltar is legally employed,” said a Government statement.

Under the new rules, every food delivery driver must hold a valid Delivery Driver Card while working, wear a marked uniform carrying the branding of the company they work for and use a marked delivery box carrying the same branding.

Drivers who fail to comply may be issued with a £300 fixed penalty notice.

An amnesty on the card requirement will remain in place until December 1 to give drivers time to register and obtain their card.

The amnesty applies only to the card requirement.

The marked uniform and delivery box requirements, along with the remaining provisions of the legislation, will be enforced immediately by the Royal Gibraltar Police and Transport Inspectors.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: "This new platform makes it quick and simple for delivery drivers to apply for their card from their phone. But I want to be absolutely clear: no card will be issued unless a driver is properly registered with the Department of Employment.”

“This framework exists to make sure that the people delivering to our homes are legally employed, properly identified and working in decent conditions. I urge every driver and every delivery company to get registered now."

The online registration is available at https://delivery-driver-registration.egov.gi/

A step by step guide is available at https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/uploads/news/November%202026/Delivery-Driver-Registration-Guide-v2.pdf