Three festive music events announced for Ince’s Hall

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar [MAG], in collaboration with the Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, has announced three Christmas music events at Ince’s Hall this December.

The programme is being organised alongside the Ministry’s Golden Week 2026 programme, which is focused on building connections for older people. .With further details of Golden Week to be announced soon.

The festive events will feature big band music, jazz and traditional Spanish Christmas music.

“Forming part of MAG’s ongoing commitment to promoting live music, supporting local musicians and bringing quality entertainment and cultural experiences to the wider community, the programme will celebrate the festive season through the sounds of big band music, jazz and traditional Spanish Christmas melodies,” said a statement from the Government.

The programme begins on November 30 with The Paul Riley Big Band, featuring big band favourites and festive music.

On December 1, the Gibraltar Jazz Collective will perform A Very Jazzy Christmas, with a selection of jazz classics and festive favourites.

The programme concludes on December 2 with a Zambomba, featuring traditional Andalusian Christmas music, Villancicos and festive rhythms.

General admission tickets are priced at £8 and are available online through buytickets.gi.

A 50% discount is available for people aged 60 and over, with tickets priced at £4.

Discounted tickets will be available from BookGem at 327 Main Street from 12 noon on Tuesday.