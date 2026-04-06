Contingency Council reviews Gibraltar security environment 

The Gibraltar Contingency Council said there is currently no specific or immediate threat to Gibraltar, adding the threat from terrorism remains at moderate, meaning an attack is possible but not likely.

The GCC reached that assessment after reviewing the current security environment and the potential implications for Gibraltar arising from recent global developments, the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

It added that Gibraltar’s security and contingency arrangements will remain under constant review, with relevant law enforcement agencies maintaining vigilance and close coordination with UK partners.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, and the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo.

The Council examined Gibraltar’s security posture in light of international risks including heightened tensions in the Middle East following the recent United States/Israel strikes against Iran.

It discussed the potential for wider regional instability and any associated risks for Gibraltar, noting the importance of maintaining robust situational awareness in what it described as a dynamic and unpredictable environment.

The ongoing threat posed by the Russian Federation was also reviewed.

The Council noted continued attempts by Russia-aligned actors to undermine Western states through hybrid means, including malicious cyber activity.

It said there was an increased likelihood of cyber operations linked to geopolitical tensions, including pro-Russia hacktivist activity targeting UK interests.

The wider security picture across Europe and the Mediterranean was also discussed.

The Council highlighted Gibraltar’s “enduring strategic importance” as a forward operating base for UK defence assets and referred to the recent deployment of HMS Dragon to the Middle East via Gibraltar, as well as the refitting of RFA Lyme Bay for mine countermeasure operations.

As always after a GCC meeting, the public was asked to remain alert but not alarmed and to report any suspicious activity to the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The Gibraltar Contingency Council will reconvene as required, the statement added.