Contractors say ‘zero trace’ of asbestos in Eastside rubble

The companies tasked with building coastal protection works for the Eastside project said on Friday there was “zero trace” of asbestos in the stockpile of rubble being employed in the scheme.

They were reacting to comments made by the Catalan Bay Senior Committee, which had raised concerns earlier this week about the alleged presence of asbestos in the rubble mound.

In an email to this newspaper, Santiago Arranz, a director at civil engineering company Macmillan Ltd and representative of the joint venture between that company and marine works contractor Rover, sought to reassure the community.

“A substantive and expensive testing has been carried out and we can guarantee, all rubble which will be in contact with the sea is inert and non-hazardous,” Mr Arranz said.

“All rubble which is being moved is inert and non-hazardous.”

“We would not put ourselves, our workers or the public at risk in an environment with asbestos or any other contaminated material.”

“Catalan Bay residents and beachgoers can rest at ease, you have nothing to worry about with this regard.”

“We ask people who may be concerned, not to hesitate in contacting our offices rather than trying to scaremonger the public.”

A joint venture between Rover and MacMillan was awarded the contract for the coastal works by TNG Realty (Eastside) Limited following a tender and a year-long negotiation.

As part of the planning process, two Environmental Impacts Assessments had been undertaken and assessed by the Development and Planning Commission in approving the scheme.