Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 29th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Contractors say ‘zero trace’ of asbestos in Eastside rubble

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
29th August 2025

The companies tasked with building coastal protection works for the Eastside project said on Friday there was “zero trace” of asbestos in the stockpile of rubble being employed in the scheme.

They were reacting to comments made by the Catalan Bay Senior Committee, which had raised concerns earlier this week about the alleged presence of asbestos in the rubble mound.

In an email to this newspaper, Santiago Arranz, a director at civil engineering company Macmillan Ltd and representative of the joint venture between that company and marine works contractor Rover, sought to reassure the community.

“A substantive and expensive testing has been carried out and we can guarantee, all rubble which will be in contact with the sea is inert and non-hazardous,” Mr Arranz said. 

“All rubble which is being moved is inert and non-hazardous.”

“We would not put ourselves, our workers or the public at risk in an environment with asbestos or any other contaminated material.”

“Catalan Bay residents and beachgoers can rest at ease, you have nothing to worry about with this regard.”

“We ask people who may be concerned, not to hesitate in contacting our offices rather than trying to scaremonger the public.”

A joint venture between Rover and MacMillan was awarded the contract for the coastal works by TNG Realty (Eastside) Limited following a tender and a year-long negotiation.

As part of the planning process, two Environmental Impacts Assessments had been undertaken and assessed by the Development and Planning Commission in approving the scheme.

Most Read

Local News

Hybrid London-style taxis trialled in Gibraltar

Thu 28th Aug, 2025

Local News

Nicholas Martin returns to Gibraltar after 25 years with ‘Destello Azul’

Wed 27th Aug, 2025

Local News

Rock Hotel plans major refurbishment of pool and terrace facilities

Tue 26th Aug, 2025

Local News

Court to run parallel trials as criminal list builds up

Thu 28th Aug, 2025

Local News

Eastside breakwater under scrutiny amid fears of ‘irreversible damage’ 

Wed 27th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
McGrail Inquiry rules out investigation into payments to ex-police officers flagged in audit report

29th August 2025

Local News
Sunrise for Hope Event to Shine Light on Community Spirit

29th August 2025

Local News
Govt and TNG say Eastside breakwater has little visual impact from Catalan Bay

28th August 2025

Local News
Court to run parallel trials as criminal list builds up

28th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025