Thu 22nd May, 2025

Convent chef wins bronze at international marmalade awards

By Chronicle Staff
22nd May 2025

The Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, has congratulated Convent Chef Tony Knott for winning a bronze award at the Dalemain World Marmalade Awards in the United Kingdom.

The annual competition, which received over 3,000 entries this year, recognises the best marmalade from around the world and raises funds for charity. This was Mr Knott’s first time entering the contest.

The award-winning marmalade was made using entirely local ingredients, including oranges from the Cloister at the Convent and lemons from the garden of Major Dominic Collado.

Jars of the marmalade were initially sold at the Convent Garden Open Day, where they quickly sold out. A new batch will be available for purchase at the Convent Christmas Fair on Thursday, November 27.

