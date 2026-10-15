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Thu 15th Oct, 2026

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Local News

Convent Christmas Fair Committee donates £1,000 to Mission to Seafarers

By Chronicle Staff
15th October 2026

The Convent Christmas Fair Committee has donated £1,000 to The Mission to Seafarers Gibraltar as part of a series of charitable contributions funded through the Fair.

The Committee agreed to distribute additional funds raised through the event to a number of Gibraltar charities and unanimously selected The Mission to Seafarers Gibraltar following an appeal.

The Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, welcomed Reverend Chris Rushton and Captain James Ferro to the Convent to receive the donation.

The money will support the charity’s work with seafarers and their families, including practical assistance, welfare services and pastoral care.

Reverend Chris Rushton and Captain James Ferro said: “This donation will go a very long way in supporting our work with seafarers, helping to maintain and improve facilities at the port, including the Wi-Fi cabin, which now has chairs and air conditioning, and which we hope to equip with a toilet and water fountain in the future.”

“It will also help cover the upkeep of accommodation for the port chaplain, provide assistance to seafarers in need, and support the ongoing maintenance of our facilities.”

“As a charity, we rely on donations like this to continue offering practical support, whether that is maintaining our facilities or helping provide accommodation for seafarers who need it.”

The donation is the sixth of several charitable contributions being announced ahead of this year’s Convent Christmas Fair.

The Fair will take place on Thursday, November 26, from 12pm to 5.30pm, with further details to be announced in due course.

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