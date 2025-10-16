Convent Christmas Fair to take place on November 27

The annual Convent Christmas Fair will take place on Thursday November 27, 2025, from 12pm to 6pm, with last entry at 5.30pm. The event will be held at the Convent and is open to the public.

Entry is £2, with free admission for children under 12. All proceeds from the event, including entry fees, will be donated to Cancer Relief Gibraltar, GibSams and the Supported Needs Action Group (SNAG).

Wheelchair access is available but must be arranged in advance through the Care Agency or St Martin’s School.

Visitors can expect a festive afternoon with stalls offering hair braiding, homemade goods and Christmas gifts. A café will serve hot and cold drinks, cakes and seasonal treats prepared by the Convent’s chef, while the Red Cross will offer mulled wine and mince pies.

Father Christmas will arrive at 2pm, and at 4.30pm, the choir from St Bernard’s Upper Primary School will perform a selection of Christmas carols.

Two raffles will take place during the fair. The first prize is a new Honda SH Mode 125 motorcycle, donated by Bassadone Motors. Tickets are priced at £2 each. A second raffle will feature hampers donated by various local businesses.

A signed Liverpool Football Club shirt, donated by Entain and signed by current players, will also be auctioned through silent bids. Bids can be submitted by email to ConventRSVP@fcdo.gov.uk, in person by sealed envelope, or on-site via the auction box.

The Convent has expressed its thanks to the many businesses and individuals supporting the event, including BookGEM, Charles Gomez & Co, Ellul & Cruz, Entain, Gibmaroc, Gibraltar International Bank, Hassans, Khubchands, Lewis Stagnetto Ltd, Mayfair on Main, Mr Greg Butcher (Fairhomes), Mr Philip Gibbs, Spirit of the Rock, Saccone & Speed, SM Seruya and TSN.

The Convent has invited the community to attend and take part in this seasonal celebration while supporting three local charities.