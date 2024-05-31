Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 31st May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Convent confirms details for arrival of Sir Ben Bathurst

Sir Ben Bathurst.

By Chronicle Staff
31st May 2024

The Convent has confirmed details for the arrival next week of Gibraltar’s new Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst.

Sir Ben and Lady Bathurst will arrive in Gibraltar next Tuesday, June 4, on the 11am British Airways flight from Heathrow.

On arrival, they will be welcomed at the foot of the aircraft by the Chief Minister and his partner together with the Deputy Governor.

Sir Ben, Gibraltar’s 69th Governor, will be sworn in later that afternoon.

Sir Ben and Lady Bathurst will arrive outside Parliament at 2.50pm and be met by the Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, who will invite Sir Ben to inspect an RGP Guard of Honour.

Sir Ben and Lady Bathurst will then proceed to the lobby of Parliament to be greeted by the Speaker, Karen Ramagge, and the Clerk to Parliament, John Reyes, before entering the building for the Swearing In Ceremony.

On conclusion of the Ceremony, the Governor and Lady Bathurst, together with the Chief Minister and his partner, will walk up Main Street to the Convent.

On arrival at Convent Place the Governor will be met by Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy, and invited to take the salute and inspect an RG Guard of Honour before retiring into the Convent.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Did Russia threaten to attack Gibraltar? No, but…

Wed 29th May, 2024

Local News

Helped by cross-border intel, Spain arrests Chinese people traffickers using Gib airport

Mon 27th May, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Stark reality after another Brexit twist

Tue 28th May, 2024

Brexit

Treaty talks: Spain and EU want ‘smallest possible differential’ on taxes on goods

Wed 29th May, 2024

Local News

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Payas earns prestigious level 7 Strategic Incident Command Award

Thu 30th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GRA launches public consultation on broadcast news

31st May 2024

Local News
Ombudsman’s report finds drop in complaints, alongside eGov concerns

31st May 2024

Local News
DJ Phil Morse set to release second edition of his bestselling book

31st May 2024

Local News
Govt takes eGov offline as precaution after international operation targeting ‘malware dropper botnets’

30th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024