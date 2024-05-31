Convent confirms details for arrival of Sir Ben Bathurst

The Convent has confirmed details for the arrival next week of Gibraltar’s new Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst.

Sir Ben and Lady Bathurst will arrive in Gibraltar next Tuesday, June 4, on the 11am British Airways flight from Heathrow.

On arrival, they will be welcomed at the foot of the aircraft by the Chief Minister and his partner together with the Deputy Governor.

Sir Ben, Gibraltar’s 69th Governor, will be sworn in later that afternoon.

Sir Ben and Lady Bathurst will arrive outside Parliament at 2.50pm and be met by the Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, who will invite Sir Ben to inspect an RGP Guard of Honour.

Sir Ben and Lady Bathurst will then proceed to the lobby of Parliament to be greeted by the Speaker, Karen Ramagge, and the Clerk to Parliament, John Reyes, before entering the building for the Swearing In Ceremony.

On conclusion of the Ceremony, the Governor and Lady Bathurst, together with the Chief Minister and his partner, will walk up Main Street to the Convent.

On arrival at Convent Place the Governor will be met by Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy, and invited to take the salute and inspect an RG Guard of Honour before retiring into the Convent.