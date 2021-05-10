Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th May, 2021

Convent Gardens holds charitable open day

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
10th May 2021

The Convent held a charitable open day on Saturday which saw visitors enjoy a sunny afternoon in the gardens.

The Governor, Sir David Steel, opened the Convent Gardens to the public on Saturday, May 8 so that visitors can enjoy this historic garden at the end of a period of restrictions.

The gardens were open from 11am to 4pm with a charge of £1 per person which will be donated to local charities.
Refreshments were on sale with tea and cake, and a plant stall.

Visitors could also stroll through the gardens and admire the plants, trees and heritage of the garden, as well as visiting certain rooms in the Convent.

