Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 24th Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

‘Cordial, stable, proactive’ relations with Gibraltar key element of Campo’s future, Junta report says

By Chronicle Staff
24th April 2021

Ensuring “cordial, stable and proactive” relations with the Gibraltar Government should be one of the key aims of the municipalities of the Campo de Gibraltar and the Junta de Andalucia in any roadmap for the development of the region, according to a detailed study published by the Andalusian regional government this week. The study, prepared...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Local News

Royal Navy confirms names of Gib Squadron’s new patrol boats

Wed 21st Apr, 2021

Local News

Technical problem on RAF transport plane sparks emergency response at airport

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Brexit

UK/EU Specialised Committee on Gibraltar holds third meeting, discusses citizens’ rights and tobacco tracing

Fri 23rd Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spain's left-wing leader, interior minister get death threat letters

23rd April 2021

UK/Spain News
David Beckham leads global vaccine drive along with charity Unicef

23rd April 2021

UK/Spain News
Seal rescued after being found injured on beach

23rd April 2021

UK/Spain News
Apology over failure to honour black and Asian troops who died for Empire

22nd April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021