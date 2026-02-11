Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Corporate 5-a-side Charity tournament this Thursday

By Stephen Ignacio
11th February 2026

The Gibraltar Football Association will be holding a Corporate 5-a-Side Football Tournament this Thursday, February 12 (weather permitting) at Pitch 2 in the Victoria Stadium.
The tournament, which is expected to see some 20 teams playing is in support of Justin Lavagna who is running the London Marathon this year to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.
"The tournament offers local businesses, organisations and any community groups, of all abilities, who want to take part in and come together in support of such a meaningful cause while enjoying a day of competitive and social football."

For more information please contact the Gibraltar Football Association on info@gibraltarfa.com or by telephone on 20042941.

Most Read

Local News

Duty-free allowances to change under new treaty rules

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Local News

Tech issues resolved after airfield closed affecting all morning flights

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Local News

Property market realigns as total deal value falls and residency pause weighs on confidence 

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: The Rookery

Tue 10th Feb, 2026

Local News

Govt monitoring weather as services and schools stay open ‘at present’

Tue 3rd Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Four internationals, two sports, one stadium

11th February 2026

Sports
Cricket in collaboration with Hindu Community to set March World Cup vibes

11th February 2026

Sports
More records and medals in Spain for youth runners

11th February 2026

Sports
Gibraltar Rugby set for its next international as they prepare for Sweden in March

10th February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026