Corporate 5-a-side Charity tournament this Thursday

The Gibraltar Football Association will be holding a Corporate 5-a-Side Football Tournament this Thursday, February 12 (weather permitting) at Pitch 2 in the Victoria Stadium.

The tournament, which is expected to see some 20 teams playing is in support of Justin Lavagna who is running the London Marathon this year to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

"The tournament offers local businesses, organisations and any community groups, of all abilities, who want to take part in and come together in support of such a meaningful cause while enjoying a day of competitive and social football."

For more information please contact the Gibraltar Football Association on info@gibraltarfa.com or by telephone on 20042941.