Wed 12th Nov, 2025

Cortes addresses students from University of Granada

By Chronicle Staff
12th November 2025

The Minister for Education, Environment and Heritage, Dr John Cortes, last week addressed a group of students from the University of Granada during a visit to the University of Gibraltar.

The group included undergraduate Geography students and European Studies Masters students, accompanied by their lecturers.

Dr Cortes spoke on a range of topics relating to Gibraltar, including environmental issues, heritage and politics, drawing on his extensive experience across different areas of his career. He also took questions from the students, who showed a strong interest in learning about life on the Rock and Gibraltar’s political, social and economic outlook.

The visit, which also included a tour of Gibraltar and the Upper Rock, forms part of an annual programme organised by the University of Granada.

