Cortes attends Childline presentation

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, was at St Joseph’s Upper Primary School this week to attend a presentation by Childline on safeguarding.

The presentation was delivered to the children by Childline volunteers in a child-friendly manner, making the session both fun and meaningful.

The presentation is part of a programme by Childline being delivered at all our schools aimed at making children aware, in an appropriate manner, of important boundaries and of the importance of saying “no” in certain situations, said a statement from the Government.

Using a cartoon character, Pantosaurus, and Charlie the Bear, who was also in attendance, the message was put across loud and clear.

“Childline is doing excellent work, and we can’t do enough to ensure that our children are protected and thrive in a caring environment without risk,” said Dr Cortes.

“This initiative is child-friendly, but sends clear messages that I am certain will help protect our children”.