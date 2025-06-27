Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Jun, 2025

Local News

Cortes attends St Mary’s University 175th anniversary service

By Chronicle Staff
27th June 2025

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, attended events last week marking the 175th anniversary of St Mary’s University at Strawberry Hill in Twickenham.

The celebrations included a Mass of Thanksgiving at the university chapel, followed by a lunch. The Mass was presided over by the Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who is Chancellor of the university. Senior leaders from other Christian denominations were also in attendance.

Gibraltar has longstanding ties with St Mary’s, with many Gibraltarians having studied there over the years. Vice Chancellor Anthony McClaran, who hosted the event, said he was keen to maintain and strengthen links with Gibraltar and to welcome more Gibraltarian students in the future.

Other guests included the Mayor of Richmond, Penny Frost, and the Liberal Democrat leader of Richmond Upon Thames Council, Gareth Roberts. Dr Cortes was accompanied by Director of Education Keri Scott and Guy Dumas from the Gibraltar Office in London.

Dr Cortes also met with Cardinal Nichols, whom he had previously welcomed during a visit to Gibraltar in 2013.

Dr Cortes said: “It was clear that St Mary’s University has a great affection for Gibraltar and I am certain that the many Gibraltarian alumni will be pleased to learn that they are well remembered and regarded.”

“I look forward to ensuring that the connection continues.”

