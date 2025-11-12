The Minister for Education, Environment, Heritage and Transport, Dr John Cortes, is the subject of the cover article in the latest edition of The Advocate Post, an online magazine and media platform based in Pakistan.

Titled “Small State Big Vision”, the article is written by Editor-in-Chief and founder Abdul Rafay Afzal. It explores Dr Cortes’s career both before and after entering politics, with discussion spanning topics including education, the environment, heritage and international relations.

Summarising the article the Editor writes: “This in-depth dialogue with Prof John Cortes reveals a rare union of intellect, humility and purpose in public leadership. From his scientific beginnings at Oxford to his stewardship of Gibraltar’s education, environment and heritage portfolios, Prof Cortes demonstrates how evidence-based policymaking and empathy can coexist. His reflections on education reform, sustainability, post-Brexit cooperation and heritage diplomacy underline that effective governance is not measured by geography but by intent. Whether discussion scholarships for every student, restoring the Moorish Castle or advancing renewable energy in a land scarce of space, he projects a model of progress anchored in people.”

For readers of The Advocate Post, this conversation is a reminder that vision, integrity, and service remain the best forms of leadership in our interconnected world”.

The Advocate Post defines itself as “not just a publication it is a movement for advocacy of the issues around the Globe also to enhance the cooperation between States and people for a better tomorrow around the Globe”.