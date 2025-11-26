Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Cortes gives UK minister for nature copy of 25-year environmental plan

By Chronicle Staff
26th November 2025

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, met the UK Minister for Nature, Mary Creagh, on Wednesday to discuss a wide range of environmental issues and share Gibraltar’s forthcoming 25-Year Environmental Plan.

The meeting included a discussion of Ms Creagh’s recent participation at COP30 in Brazil, with both ministers exchanging views on the global environmental agenda and the progress being made by smaller jurisdictions on climate and biodiversity.

During the meeting, Dr Cortes presented Ms Creagh with an advance copy of Gibraltar’s 25-Year Environmental Plan, which is due to be officially launched shortly. Ms Creagh expressed strong interest in the initiative and welcomed Gibraltar’s long-term, strategic approach to environmental sustainability.

Dr Cortes also discussed the imminent launch of the Overseas Territories Biodiversity Strategy, a project in which he has played a leading role as Chair of the Environment Ministers’ Council of the UK Overseas Territories. The strategy will be formally unveiled in the coming days.

Reflecting on the discussions, Dr Cortes said: “: “It was a very productive and friendly meeting. I have known Mary for many years and it was great to exchange views and catch up. We spoke about the work we are doing in Gibraltar, and it was encouraging to see the UK’s interest in some of our local initiatives, which we sometimes take for granted.”

Topics discussed included sustainable fishing practices, such as tuna management, and everyday environmental behaviours, including the requirement for dog walkers in Gibraltar to carry cleaning materials.

Dr Cortes added: “These are small but significant examples of how we embed environmental responsibility into daily life.”

“It is always rewarding to discuss such matters with someone who is not only a fellow politician but, in many ways, an environmental soulmate.”

Dr Cortes was accompanied at the meeting by the Gibraltar Representative to the United Kingdom, Jonathan Scott, and the Department of the Environment’s Nadia Murphy.

In a statement, the Government of Gibraltar said it welcomed the strong engagement with the UK Government and looked forward to continued cooperation on environmental protection, climate action and biodiversity conservation.

