Cortes meets Strait of Gibraltar Association

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, whose responsibilities include developing relations with the Kingdom of Morocco, met with representatives of the Strait of Gibraltar Association last week to discuss the organisation’s plans for increased social and cultural links across the Strait.

The meeting included detailed discussions on the Association’s aspirations and an ambitious programme of events planned for the coming year in both Gibraltar and northern Morocco. Dr Cortes expressed the Ministry’s full support for the Association’s initiatives.

Dr Cortes said: “There is growing enthusiasm in our community to expand our links with our neighbours to the south.”

“We are privileged to live at a crossroads of cultures and landscapes, and fostering mutual exchanges and knowledge will continue to enrich us all as communities.”