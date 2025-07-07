Cortes meets University of Gibraltar students researching environmental topics

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, recently met with three University of Gibraltar Master’s students whose studies focus on subjects related to nature and the environment.

Emma Ocaña is researching the colonisation of Gibraltar’s coastline by the invasive Atlantic blue crab Callinectes sapidus. Her project involves locating specimens, examining their habitats and assessing their potential impact on native species.

Anne Canepa is investigating the use of artificial nests in Gibraltar by common swifts Apus apus and pallid swifts Apus pallidus. Her work aims to compare nest types and locations, with a view to improving the future provision of artificial nests.

Clare Sanderson is studying ocean literacy and is working to promote the concept within the community. Ocean literacy concerns the relationship between humans and the ocean, encouraging changes in behaviour to support marine health.

Dr Cortes said: “I was really keen to see their work, given my own research into ecology in the past, and I was very encouraged to see the interest that there is in young students, both from Gibraltar and abroad, in learning more about our ecology and promoting knowledge and action aimed at protecting and enhancing our biodiversity.”

“The University and its students are playing an ever-increasing role in this and providing us with the means to make decisions based on science.”

“I wish these, and all the other students, the very best.”