Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cortes meets University of Gibraltar students researching environmental topics

By Chronicle Staff
7th July 2025

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, recently met with three University of Gibraltar Master’s students whose studies focus on subjects related to nature and the environment.

Emma Ocaña is researching the colonisation of Gibraltar’s coastline by the invasive Atlantic blue crab Callinectes sapidus. Her project involves locating specimens, examining their habitats and assessing their potential impact on native species.

Anne Canepa is investigating the use of artificial nests in Gibraltar by common swifts Apus apus and pallid swifts Apus pallidus. Her work aims to compare nest types and locations, with a view to improving the future provision of artificial nests.

Clare Sanderson is studying ocean literacy and is working to promote the concept within the community. Ocean literacy concerns the relationship between humans and the ocean, encouraging changes in behaviour to support marine health.

Dr Cortes said: “I was really keen to see their work, given my own research into ecology in the past, and I was very encouraged to see the interest that there is in young students, both from Gibraltar and abroad, in learning more about our ecology and promoting knowledge and action aimed at protecting and enhancing our biodiversity.”

“The University and its students are playing an ever-increasing role in this and providing us with the means to make decisions based on science.”

“I wish these, and all the other students, the very best.”

Most Read

Local News

McGrail Inquiry sends ‘warning letters’ to those facing criticism in final report

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Local News

Police investigate sudden death near E1 residential building

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Local News

Action4schools delivers 110th water well project in Sierra Leone

Sun 6th Jul, 2025

Local News

In Supreme Court, a sports bar triggers complex exchanges on constitutional law

Wed 2nd Jul, 2025

Local News

‘Time to go’, Bossino tells CM

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Norovirus outbreak reported at Elderly Residential Services

7th July 2025

Local News
McGrail Inquiry sends ‘warning letters’ to those facing criticism in final report

7th July 2025

Local News
Public sector agencies take part in sanctions preparedness exercise

7th July 2025

Local News
GHA notes rise in salmonella food poisoning cases

7th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025