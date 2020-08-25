Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cortes meets with union ahead of schools reopening

By Chronicle Staff
25th August 2020

The new Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, today met with the Executive Committee of the Teachers’ Union NASUWT, and established an “open door policy” with them ahead of the reopening of schools next week.

The Director of Education, Jacqueline Mason, and the Senior Education Advisor, Keri Scott, also participated in the catch-up session.

Dr Cortes highlighted his intention to consult “extensively” with the Union on pending and new matters and to establish an open door policy with them.

A number of pressing issues were discussed in relation to the schools opening next week, with a commitment to keep Covid-related policy under continuous review with the Department, the Union and Public Health Gibraltar.

According to the Gibraltar Government it was a positive and constructive meeting with further meetings between all sides planned to be held on a regular basis.

Most Read

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Local News

Rising Covid-19 cases primarily young people

Tue 25th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Active Covid-19 cases rise to 43

Tue 25th Aug, 2020

Local News

National Day programme of celebrations announced

Fri 21st Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Rising Covid-19 cases primarily young people

25th August 2020

Local News
Govt says Covid screening ‘adequate’ following UEFA discrepancies

25th August 2020

Local News
Govt hits out on ‘ungenerous’ responses following Licudi resignation

25th August 2020

Local News
Casais director to face bribery charge

25th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020