Cortes meets with union ahead of schools reopening

The new Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, today met with the Executive Committee of the Teachers’ Union NASUWT, and established an “open door policy” with them ahead of the reopening of schools next week.

The Director of Education, Jacqueline Mason, and the Senior Education Advisor, Keri Scott, also participated in the catch-up session.

Dr Cortes highlighted his intention to consult “extensively” with the Union on pending and new matters and to establish an open door policy with them.

A number of pressing issues were discussed in relation to the schools opening next week, with a commitment to keep Covid-related policy under continuous review with the Department, the Union and Public Health Gibraltar.

According to the Gibraltar Government it was a positive and constructive meeting with further meetings between all sides planned to be held on a regular basis.