Cortes visits Banque Populaire’s Gibraltar office

The Minister for the Environment and for relations with the Kingdom of Morocco, Dr John Cortes, has visited the Gibraltar representative office of Banque Populaire, located at College Lane.

Dr Cortes was received by Imane El Haraki, Manager of the Gibraltar office of the Moroccan bank. Discussions focused on areas of mutual interest, including how the bank can support Gibraltar businesses seeking to trade in Morocco, as well as Moroccan businesses with interests in Gibraltar.

Also present were Joshua Lhote of the Gibraltar-Morocco Business Association and Simon Galliano from the Ministry.

Following the visit, Ms El Haraki called on Dr Cortes at his office to make a presentation on behalf of Banque Populaire.