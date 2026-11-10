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Tue 10th Nov, 2026

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Local News

Cortes visits bird of prey rehabilitation centre in Morocco

By Chronicle Staff
10th November 2026

The Minister for the Environment and Relations with Morocco, Dr John Cortes, visited the Bird of Prey Rehabilitation Centre at Jebel Musa last weekend and discussed current and future cooperation with its director, Rachid El Khamlichi.

The centre receives, rehabilitates and releases birds of prey, particularly vultures, and has successfully reintroduced the Griffon vulture as a nesting bird in the Jebel Musa mountain range.
It also studies bird of prey migration using satellite tracking and has made a number of discoveries involving several species.

The centre works closely with the GONHS Rehabilitation Centre in Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Government’s Department of the Environment and Climate Change, with information exchanged and collaboration on research.

Dr Cortes held discussions on ongoing work and possible future joint projects, including migration monitoring and species reintroductions.

Dr Cortes said: “The work that Rachid and his team is doing is exemplary and of global importance. With a small team and support from the Government of Morocco they have tremendously increased our knowledge of bird movements across the Strait and are carrying out vital conservation work.”

“We were able to explore new areas of co-operation and mutual support which can have benefits for our biodiversity. The richness of the wildlife of the protected area at Jebel Musa, where I have done fieldwork in the past, is impressive and I was very happy to congratulate Rachid on their achievements.”

Further information on the Jebel Musa Centre is available on their website https://www.crvjbelmoussa.com/

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