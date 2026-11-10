Gibraltar Speakers seeks new members with Toastmasters open house

Gibraltar Speakers Toastmasters Club is inviting people interested in improving their public speaking, communication and leadership skills to a free open house on November 16 as part of efforts to revive the club.

The event, themed Find Your Voice, will take place at the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses in Irish Town from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Gibraltar Speakers was chartered in August 2022 but has since experienced a decline in membership and is currently suspended.

The open house will offer visitors an opportunity to experience a typical Toastmasters meeting, including prepared speeches and impromptu speaking.

The club said Toastmasters provides regular practice and constructive feedback in a supportive environment, helping members develop skills that can be applied to presentations, meetings, job interviews, leadership roles and everyday conversations.

Club president David Wilson said: “We want to bring Gibraltar Speakers back as a thriving club where people feel welcome, supported and encouraged to develop their communication and leadership skills.”

"One of the great things about Toastmasters is that you don't need to be a confident speaker to join. In fact, that's the whole point! It's a place where you can practice, make mistakes, receive constructive feedback and gradually build your confidence without fear of being judged.”

"Our Open House is an opportunity to experience that environment first-hand. Whether you're nervous about speaking in public or simply want to become a more effective communicator, we'd love you to come along, meet us and see what Toastmasters can offer. Who knows? You might discover something you never knew you were capable of.”

Toastmasters Area Director for Area E1, District 107, Remi Aiyela, played a leading role in establishing Gibraltar Speakers in 2022 after moving to Gibraltar and finding there was no local Toastmasters club.

She is now helping efforts to revive the club despite no longer living in Gibraltar.

Ms Aiyela said: “When I moved to Gibraltar, I assumed there would be a Toastmasters club. I was genuinely surprised to discover there wasn't one. Toastmasters had played an important role in helping me develop confidence early in my career as a lawyer, and I knew first-hand what a difference it could make.”

"But for me, Toastmasters has always been about more than public speaking. It's about finding a community of like-minded people who encourage one another, build friendships and continue growing together. As someone new to Gibraltar, I also saw it as a wonderful way to meet people and feel part of the community.”

"So I decided to bring together others who shared that vision, and Gibraltar Speakers was born. Seeing the club chartered in 2022 was incredibly rewarding.”

"Now, I'd love to see it thriving again. Whether you're looking to become a more confident speaker, develop your leadership skills or simply connect with people who share your desire to grow, I hope you'll come along and discover what Toastmasters can offer you."

The club hopes the event will attract new and returning members and help establish a sustainable learning community.

Attendance is free and open to everyone regardless of public speaking experience, although advance registration is required.

The event will be held at the GFSB, 122 Irish Town, from 6.30pm to 8pm on November 16.

Advance registration is required at: https://sl1nk.com/q5th6xm