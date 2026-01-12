Costa motorway tolls rise in 2026

An increase in tolls on the AP-7 motorway in Spain will now cost light vehicle users €19.55 during peak season to drive from the Rock to Malaga Airport.

The cost will be €12 off peak.

The peak rate includes the months of June, July, August and September and the 17 days from the Friday before the start of Holy Week until the Sunday following Easter Sunday, both inclusive.

The Spanish Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility approved updated tolls for 2026 on several sections of the AP-7 motorway, with changes taking effect from January 1.

The Ministry said the revision is mainly linked to the rise in the consumer price index and to the phased withdrawal of a subsidy introduced in 2023 to limit toll increases.

On the AP-7 Málaga–Guadiaro section, the increase will be 3.64%.

The AP-7 Málaga-Guadiaro section has toll booths at Manilva, San Pedro Alcántara, and Calahonda, with rates varying depending on the season and the specific section.

For example, for cars and light vehicles, the Manilva toll (Estepona-Guadiaro) is now €2.45 in the regular season, up by 9 cents, and €4.05 in the peak season.

The San Pedro toll has increased from €3.71 to €3.85 off peak and from €6.03 to €6.25 during peak season.

The most expensive toll at Calahonda increases from €5.50 to €5.70 off peak and from €8.92 to €9.25 on peak.

The total cost of the entire journey to Malaga Airport or the city itself is €12 off peak and €19.55 during peak season.

According to the Ministry, without a subsidy the toll increases on this AP-7 stretch would have been higher at 4.82%.