Costa Toscana makes inaugural call to Gibraltar

Costa Crociere’s Costa Toscana made its first call to Gibraltar on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, with the visit marked by a plaque exchange ceremony on board attended by the Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos.

During the ceremony, Mr Santos presented a commemorative plaque to the ship’s Captain, Tihomir Muzic, to mark Costa Toscana’s inaugural visit. The vessel is the largest in the Costa Crociere fleet and is among the largest cruise ships ever to call at Gibraltar.

The visit brought 5,857 passengers and 1,574 crew to Gibraltar, generating activity across the destination during a period that is usually quieter for tourism. The call has been highlighted as reinforcing Gibraltar’s appeal to major cruise operators and its position as a destination that can be visited throughout the year.

Mr Santos, said:” We were delighted to welcome Costa Toscana to Gibraltar on her inaugural visit. Hosting the largest vessel in the Costa fleet is a strong endorsement of Gibraltar’s capabilities as a cruise destination and of our continued investment in the sector.”

“The significant number of passengers and crew visiting us in January demonstrates that Gibraltar is an attractive all-season destination, bringing tangible benefits to our economy even outside the traditional peak months. We look forward to welcoming Costa Cruises back to Gibraltar on future occasions”