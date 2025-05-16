Counselling and Psychotherapy Forum to hold AGM on June 2

The Counselling and Psychotherapy Forum (Gibraltar) will hold its Annual General Meeting on Monday June 2 at 6.30pm in the Lecture Room of the John Mackintosh Hall.

Established as a registered charity in 2004, the Forum aims to raise public awareness and provide information about counselling and psychotherapy, while supporting a professional learning community for peer colleagues.

The Forum is committed to creating a Professional Register of Counsellors and Psychotherapists and promoting constructive dialogue about the profession. It offers practitioners opportunities to take an active role in developing their professional needs and careers.

The AGM will be open to all fully paid-up members, and three new committee members are expected to be elected.

Those interested in the work of the Forum may contact the Secretary at info@cpf.gi for further information.