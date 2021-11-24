Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 24th Nov, 2021

Countries should think about mandatory Covid-19 vaccination, says WHO director

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Photo by PA.

By Press Association
24th November 2021

By Jane Kirby, PA Health Editor

It is time for countries to have a conversation about mandatory Covid-19 vaccination, a director at the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

Robb Butler said “mandatory vaccine can, but does not always, increase uptake” but suggested countries – and individuals – should now be thinking about the issue.

It comes after Germany’s tourism commissioner, Thomas Bareiss, said he expects coronavirus vaccinations to become mandatory in the country, after a move by Austria to make them compulsory from February.

In the UK, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has ruled out mass mandatory Covid jabs, telling the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday he does not think it is something the Government “would ever look at”, apart from for NHS and social care staff.

Mr Butler told Sky News that mandates could come at the “expense of trust and social inclusion”, but added: “We believe it’s time to have that conversation from both an individual and a population-based perspective. It’s a healthy debate to have.”

But Anthony Costello, a professor of global health at University College London and former WHO chief, said such a move would “repel a lot of people” and could cause riots.

He suggested one of the reasons parts of Europe are seeing a surge in cases is because people are not all wearing face masks.

But he said Austria and Germany have half the death rate of the UK so far, while the Netherlands’ is less than a quarter – meaning “we shouldn’t pat ourselves on the back too much”.

He said mandating jabs would “repel a lot of people who lack trust in government and in vaccines.

“And you may start to see the unpleasant civil disobedience and riots they’ve had across Europe.”

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told Sky News the UK’s vaccination programme is working well.

He added: “We have said that we don’t think we need to go to our Plan B, which itself doesn’t include mandatory vaccines.

“Of course we have looked at the specific considerations that need to apply in the NHS and to protect residents of care homes, but it has never even been in our Plan B to have mandatory vaccines and it still isn’t.”

