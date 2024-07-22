Court dismisses GibFibre’s competition claim against Gibtelecom
The Supreme Court has dismissed a competition claim in which family-owned telecommunications company GibFibre accused government-owned rival Gibtelecom of breaching competition law and abusing a dominant position in the market for data centre services. In a 144-page judgement, Puisne Judge John Restano found that Gibtelecom competed internationally with other jurisdictions and cloud operators in offering...
