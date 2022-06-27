Court orders sale of arrested superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian businessman
The Supreme Court has ordered the sale of a superyacht linked to a Russian billionaire whose name appears on the UK’s Ukraine sanctions list. The Malta-flag vessel Axioma was arrested in Gibraltar last March over an admiralty claim filed by J.P. Morgan bank. Court documents state the bank had provided a Euro20.5m loan in December...
