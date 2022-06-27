Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Jun, 2022

Court orders sale of arrested superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian businessman

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
27th June 2022

The Supreme Court has ordered the sale of a superyacht linked to a Russian billionaire whose name appears on the UK’s Ukraine sanctions list. The Malta-flag vessel Axioma was arrested in Gibraltar last March over an admiralty claim filed by J.P. Morgan bank. Court documents state the bank had provided a Euro20.5m loan in December...

