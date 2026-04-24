Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Apr, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Craig Galliano claims Europa Stadium Challenge title

By Stephen Ignacio
24th April 2026

Craig Galliano took victory at the GDA’s sixth ranking tournament of the season, the Europa Stadium Challenge, held on April 21, 2026.
The event marked the penultimate opportunity for players to secure qualification for Gibraltar’s squad at the upcoming WDF European Cup in the Faroe Islands. The top eight seeded players all progressed to the quarter-finals.
In the last eight, Dyson Parody eased past Kirei Walker 4–0, while Juan Carlos Muñoz edged Ethan Pulham 4–3. Galliano defeated Joseph Ward 4–1, and Justin Hewitt overcame Nico Bado 4–3.
Both semi-finals proved closely contested, with Parody beating Muñoz 5–3, while Galliano edged Hewitt 5–4.
In the final, Galliano produced a strong performance to take an early lead. Although Parody responded with solid scoring, Galliano remained in control to secure a 6–2 victory.
Despite the defeat, Parody confirmed his position as number one in the rankings, while Galliano and Bado are guaranteed top-four finishes.
High finishes on the night came from Nico Bado (145), Thomas Neale (116) and Parody (104). Parody also led the 180s with four, while Hewitt added two. Galliano, Bado, Muñoz, Ollie Pratts and Pulham each recorded one.
The next GDA ranking event, the National Championship, will take place on May 15, 2026.

Most Read

Local News

DPC allows trial for nighttime Eastside marine works

Thu 23rd Apr, 2026

Brexit

Negotiation over, 'it’s now about implementation', CM says after Madrid bilateral with Albares

Wed 22nd Apr, 2026

Local News

DPC to consider Eastside request for 24-hour working on coastal protection scheme

Wed 22nd Apr, 2026

Local News

Monkeys learn to swallow soil so they can keep eating junk food – research 

Wed 22nd Apr, 2026

Brexit

Albares visits border and says treaty will benefit communities on both sides 

Thu 23rd Apr, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th April 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lynx Women claim Rock Cup title

24th April 2026

Sports
GRGA Gymnasts Impress with Medals in Spain

24th April 2026

Sports
GAAA first time trials sees youth venturing into competitions

24th April 2026

Sports
Gibraltar U17 in 3-0 defeat at hands of Finland

23rd April 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026