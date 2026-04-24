Craig Galliano claims Europa Stadium Challenge title

Craig Galliano took victory at the GDA’s sixth ranking tournament of the season, the Europa Stadium Challenge, held on April 21, 2026.

The event marked the penultimate opportunity for players to secure qualification for Gibraltar’s squad at the upcoming WDF European Cup in the Faroe Islands. The top eight seeded players all progressed to the quarter-finals.

In the last eight, Dyson Parody eased past Kirei Walker 4–0, while Juan Carlos Muñoz edged Ethan Pulham 4–3. Galliano defeated Joseph Ward 4–1, and Justin Hewitt overcame Nico Bado 4–3.

Both semi-finals proved closely contested, with Parody beating Muñoz 5–3, while Galliano edged Hewitt 5–4.

In the final, Galliano produced a strong performance to take an early lead. Although Parody responded with solid scoring, Galliano remained in control to secure a 6–2 victory.

Despite the defeat, Parody confirmed his position as number one in the rankings, while Galliano and Bado are guaranteed top-four finishes.

High finishes on the night came from Nico Bado (145), Thomas Neale (116) and Parody (104). Parody also led the 180s with four, while Hewitt added two. Galliano, Bado, Muñoz, Ollie Pratts and Pulham each recorded one.

The next GDA ranking event, the National Championship, will take place on May 15, 2026.

