GAAA first time trials sees youth venturing into competitions

The first of the GAAA 2026 Track Meets took place this past Wednesday, with runners competing in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m events.

A second track meet is scheduled for Wednesday 29th at the Lathbury Sports Complex, where athletes will be looking to register qualifying times for upcoming international competitions.

The opening event of the day, the 100m, saw Sean Peñalver take first place in the opening heat with a time of 11.81 seconds, narrowly ahead of Pau Funes Fa, who finished just 0.03 seconds behind.

Heat two was won by Reuben Young in 13.50 seconds. All four competitors in this race represented Atlas Athletics Club, with the field comprising three Under-16 athletes and one Under-18.

In the third heat, Lola Almansa Martin finished first in 13.57 seconds, followed by Leyre Garcia Makpa in 14.08. This race featured a mix of Under-18, Under-16 and Under-14 athletes.

The 200m followed, where Pau Funes Fa recorded the fastest overall time of 23.55 seconds. With three heats contested, all featuring athletes under the age of 18, Luka Desoiza finished second overall in 23.99, with Kieran George third in 25.39.

The fastest female athlete over 200m was Under-16 runner Lola Almansa Martin, who clocked 28.16 seconds. She was followed by Leyre Garcia Makpa (29.03) and Kerianne Coulthard (29.77).

The 400m saw just seven competitors, all under the age of 18. Gonzalo Mora, competing in the Under-18 category, took victory in 53.66 seconds, ahead of Under-16 athlete Devon Joshua Mumford, who finished in 58.63.

A notable performance came from Under-16 athlete Olivia Roberts Patterson, who placed third overall with a time of 1:01.79. Her sister, Sophie Roberts Patterson, finished fifth in 1:04.95.

Only two athletes competed in the 800m, both from the Under-16 category.

In contrast, the 1500m attracted strong participation, with 15 runners competing across two races. Encouragingly, the majority of the field consisted of Under-16 and Under-18 athletes, with just four competitors over the age of 18 — a positive indication of growing youth engagement in the sport.

Under-20 athlete Finley Cant took victory in the event, with Eusebio Villatoro finishing second, further underlining the strength of youth development. Both athletes have also featured in this season’s Road Runners senior leagues.

Philip Macedo finished third, while Under-16 athlete Alex Gordon produced an impressive run to place fifth, finishing ahead of experienced senior distance runners Maurice Turnock and Lee Corbacho. Turnock, notably, was last season’s King of the Road.

Sophie Roberts Patterson continued her strong showing by finishing eighth, with the Under-16 athlete demonstrating clear progress and remaining close to her sister’s performances. Both continue to impress this season given their young age.

100m Results

Heat 1 (Wind: -1.9)

Sean Peñalver – 11.81

Pau Funes Fa – 11.84

Luka Desoiza – 12.22

Raul Moreno Guillen – 12.67

Kieran George – 13.05

Liam Byrne – 13.20

Heat 2 (Wind: -2.5)

Reuben Young – 13.50

Julian Desoiza – 13.61

Salvador Pericao – 14.68

Adrian Hernandez Catalina – 15.22

Heat 3 (Wind: -3.4)

Lola Almansa Martin – 13.57

Leyre Garcia Makpa – 14.08

Kerianne Coulthard – 14.56

Arianna Dalli – 14.71

Aria Hernandez Catalina – 15.79

200m Results (Overall)

Pau Funes Fa – 23.55

Luka Desoiza – 23.99

Kieran George – 25.39

Raul Moreno Guillen – 25.65

Julian Desoiza – 25.95

Tyler Lopez – 26.31

Devon Joshua Mumford – 26.45

Reuben Young – 27.58

Lola Almansa Martin – 28.16

Leyre Garcia Makpa – 29.03

Kerianne Coulthard – 29.77

Arianna Dalli – 29.94

Salvador Pericao – 30.17

April Costa – 30.45

Adrian Hernandez Catalina – 32.11

Grace Franco – 32.52

Aria Hernandez Catalina – 34.02

400m Results

Gonzalo Mora – 53.66

Devon Joshua Mumford – 58.63

Olivia Roberts Patterson – 1:01.79

Jamie Sheriff – 1:02.86

Sophie Roberts Patterson – 1:04.95

April Costa – 1:08.82

Cyssi Alarcon Bravo – 1:10.03

1500m Results (Top 10)

Finley Cant – 4:24.64

Eusebio Villatoro – 4:26.81

Philip Macedo – 4:48.43

Gonzalo Loza Cantero – 4:50.45

Alex Gordon – 4:50.55

Maurice Turnock – 4:55.16

Lee Corbacho – 4:57.48

Sophie Roberts Patterson – 5:05.23

Markos Diamantopoulos – 5:11.28

Jamie Sheriff – 5:12.41